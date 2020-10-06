Schools closed in virus hot spots as NYC battles flare-ups

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of public and private schools in New York City neighborhoods seeing flare-ups of COVID-19 infections have been closed amid mixed messages from the mayor about how best to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the affected neighborhoods. Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closing of schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes on Monday, but he hasn’t made a decision yet on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal to close nonessential businesses. De Blasio said Sunday that about 100 public schools and 200 private schools would be affected by the shutdown in the nine ZIP codes.