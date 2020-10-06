 Skip to Content

Prosecutors: Bar patron, 80, shoved over mask request dies

9:41 am National news from the Associated Press

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground has died. Prosecutors say Rocco Sapienza was 80-years-old when he confronted Donald Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca because he was not wearing a mask. The Erie County district attorney says 65-year-old Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head. Sapienza died on October 1 after being treated for several days. Lewinski is scheduled to be charged with criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday. An attorney for Lewinski did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

