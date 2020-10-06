Packers won’t host fans indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they won't be hosting fans at their next home game, or any after that if COVID-19 cases don't decrease significantly.

The Packers next home game is set for Nov. 1 against the Vikings.

"In order to host fans, the area will need to see a marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate," said a release sent out by the team.

"We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

"We'd all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we'll be able to experience games in person.

"We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends."