Oneida Co. Health Dept. out of high-dose flu shot

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Health Department made the announcement through a post on Facebook Tuesday morning that they are currently out of the high-dose flu shot.

The health department, noticing more people getting the vaccine this year compared to years past.

Rebecca Lohagen, Public Health Nurse for the Oneida Co. Health Dept. says, "we have had quite a few individuals who have come into our department and said they haven't received a flu vaccine in many years and that they thought this was a good year to do it."

So the high-dose that they're out of, what is it? Lohagen says it has four times the amount of antigens because as we get older out immune systems don't respond to vaccines as well.

But what do you do if you still need a high dose vaccine? She suggests calling your health care provider to see if its worth waiting until a high-dose shot becomes available or if you could get the regular quad flu shot this season.

The health department is offering flu clinics Monday-Friday from 8:30 am-4 pm.

For more information click here.