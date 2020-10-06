No. 16 Wisconsin’s Coan undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right foot. School officials announced Tuesday that Coan had undergone surgery earlier in the day. Coan injured the foot in practice Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday it was a non-contact injury that occurred as the senior from Sayville, New York, was dropping back. Coan’s surgery means that redshirt freshman Grahaam Mertz is the most likely candidate to open the season as the 16th-ranked Badgers’ starting quarterback. Wisconsin begins the season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.