New app provides mental health resources to law enforcement officers

(WAOW) -- The Law Enforcement Death Response (LEDR) team is familiar with the grief officers across the state have faced. Often times, they find departments do not have the resources needed to overcome these tumultuous times.

Appleton Police Chief Todd L. Thomas said, "It's pretty common for us to come across agencies that just don't have a resource for their officers. They don't have peer support teams or mental health providers because financially the budgets are always tight."

Earlier this month, the LEDR team launched the WILE Guardian Application provides mental health resources and peer connections to law enforcement officers across Wisconsin.

You can download the application by searching WILE Guardian in the app store.