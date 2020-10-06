Mother, boyfriend charged in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say the mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in August and the woman’s boyfriend have been arrested for their roles in her death. Maliyah Bass was reported missing by her family after she played in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22. A day later, a jogger spotted the body in Brays Bayou in an area about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Maliyah’s home. Houston police said Tuesday Maliyah’s mother, 20-year-old Sahara Ervin, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Travion Thompson, have each been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.