State announces $100 million investment into small business

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— Wisconsin is investing more than $100 million into the economic stabilization of small businesses and communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the efforts that are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) on Tuesday.

“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities. The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good,” said Gov. Evers. “That’s why we’re investing another $100 million in businesses and communities across our state. Our communities are in desperate need of additional federal support, but we can’t wait a moment longer to do what we can here in Wisconsin.”

Some of the funds are going to "We're All In Grants," an economic development grant launched earlier this summer. The first phase of the program invested more than $65 million in grants for 26,000 businesses. This round prioritizes businesses most impacted by the pandemic.

The new investments include:

Over $50 million of $5,000 We’re All In Grants to more than 10,000 Wisconsin small businesses

$20 million for the Wisconsin lodging industry

$15 million for live music and performance venues throughout Wisconsin

$10 million to support privately owned movie theaters

$10 million in aditional support for non-profit cultural venues

$4 million in additional investments for destination marketing organizations and tourism drivers. This additional investment brings the total to $12 million

