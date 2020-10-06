Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are urging the Missouri Supreme Court to strike down a ballot notarization requirement for this year’s elections. An attorney representing the NAACP and League of Women Voters argued Tuesday that all absentee ballots and mail-in ballots should be counted, regardless of whether they are notarized. A law passed earlier this year did relax Missouri’s remote voting laws. It allows certain people at risk from the coronavirus to vote absentee without needing to notarize the ballot envelope. The new law also allows anyone to cast a mail-in ballot, but notarization is still required. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem upheld that law last month.