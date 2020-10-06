Mars makes closest pass to earth until 2035

MADISON (WKOW) - Make sure to check out the night sky tonight.

Mars won't be this close to our earth until the year 2035. It'll be 38.6 million miles away.

If you like stargazing, look to the eastern sky after sunset around 6:30 pm CT. Or you can look to the western sky before the 7 am CT sunrise Wednesday. There, you'll see our nearest neighbor glowing brightly.

Even better news, there won't be anything to obstruct the view with completely clear skies forecasted.

Get away from city lights to get the best shot. You won't need the telescope for this, either.

The red planet gets this close to earth only once every 15-17 years.