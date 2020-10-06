Marathon Co. reports five additional COVID-19 deaths, 99 more cases

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. reports five additional COVID-19 related deaths since Monday.

They are also reporting an additional 99 cases.

As of Oct. 6, the county has had 1,924 cases since the pandemic began and 22 deaths. 1,058 people are considered recovered.

Tuesday, the state reported an additional 18 deaths with a total of 1,399.

Portage Co. also reported an additional death Tuesday, with a total of 10.

Shawano Co. reported the 5th death in the county, and Lincoln Co. the third.