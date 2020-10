Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president. Ahmed Adeeb was a protege to President Yameen Abdul Gayoom during the early years of his presidency between 2013 and 2018. After Yameen lost reelection, many criminal cases seen as politically motivated have been revisited. Adeeb testified against Yameen in court saying he was party to his former boss’ corrupt dealings and did not worry about being sent to jail again. Yameen is serving a five-year prison term for having facilitated Adeeb to launder $1 million obtained through corrupt deals.