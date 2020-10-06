Lift gym opens new Marshfield location

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- While many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Lift has seen an influx of new members.

This has allowed them to expand to Marshfield.

The company has seen membership increase by 500 since reopening after the Safer at Home order. Lift had been considering the move for a while, but this boost in membership gave them the funds needed to make the move.

"One of the things that got me out of the low in my life was going to the gym, and I think people felt that too. So when they could finally come back, they came back in full force," said general manager Robin Pfaff.

The Marshfield location is open to the public now, and they hope to have renovations complete by the end of the year.