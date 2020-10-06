Legal squabbling marks campaign over proposed rent controls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State regulators are investigating a claim by supporters of a ballot proposal to let cities expand rent control that opponents have accepted improper campaign donations. The probe will be conducted by the enforcement division of the Fair Political Practices Commission, which said it had not made any determination about the validity of the allegations. The filing from the Yes on 21 committee alleged that in several dozen cases property owners and landlords were attempting to conceal the source of donations. The filing represents the latest in an ongoing squabble over campaign rules. A lawyer for a No on 21 group called the claims “silly.”