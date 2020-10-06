Iowa Supreme Court puts ruling on absentee forms on hold

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has swiftly granted a request from Republican groups to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked enforcement of an order that’s been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests. The Republican National Committee, President Trump’s campaign and other GOP groups argued in an emergency petition filed Tuesday that Iowa’s election administration could be thrown into “chaos” if the ruling was allowed to stand. Within hours, Chief Justice Susan Christensen released an order saying the full court had granted their request to put the ruling on hold pending further proceedings. She said the court will consider the merits of the case in the coming days.