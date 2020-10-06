Gov. Evers announces additional $47 million in COVID-19 support

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday an additional $47 million investment in COVID-19 support for child care, health care navigators and energy and rental assistance to Wisconsinites.

The effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and will be added to existing CRF-funded programs and used for new programs, according to a news release.

Of the money, $10 million will be directed towards the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant Program aimed at assisting Wisconsin organizations who are providing care to school-aged kids during the pandemic.

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the program provides eligible organizations grant awards to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitization, and additional costs to ensure high-quality programming otherwise impacted by COVID-19, according to the news release.

Also, $10 million will be invested in the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP), in addition to the $25 million previously announced. Additionally, $10 million will go toward the Food Security Initiative. This investment is on top of the $15 million previously allocated to this program.

To ensure Wisconsinites not only have access to housing but can pay their utility bills, $15 million of the funds will be invested in Wisconsin’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a program that is currently federally-funded and helps Wisconsinites with their heating costs. Interested individuals can visit here or call 1-866-HEATWIS for application and program details.

An additional $1 million will be directed towards the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (KWW/CF), a non-profit that provides a statewide safety net to individuals facing energy-related emergencies. Interested individuals can visit this link to learn more about the KWW/CF application and process.

Finally, $1 million will be invested in the statewide health insurance navigator organization to help residents purchase health insurance on the federal marketplace or to enroll in BadgerCare. This funding will help increase consumer education and access to healthcare navigators who can walk individuals through the process of selecting and purchasing an individual or family plan or in enrolling for BadgerCare if they are eligible. Wisconsinites can learn more about their health insurance options at WisCovered.com.