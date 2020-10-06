Florida man arrested for threatening census taker with gun

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested for using an assault weapon to threaten a census taker who had come to his house for the nationwide count of every U.S. resident. Michael Cooper was arrested Monday after threatening census taker Johnny Swinney. According to a police report, Swinney’s U.S. Census Bureau badge was clearly identifiable when he approached Cooper, who was sitting on the porch of his home. The report also says the census taker identified himself as a federal worker. Cooper is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Cooper told deputies that Swinney was trespassing and that he didn’t see an identification badge.