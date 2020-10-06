Felony rioting charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Felony rioting charges have been dropped against a Kentucky lawmaker and others arrested last month during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell says prosecutors lacked evidence to continue pursuing the rioting charges against state Rep. Attica Scott and 17 others. O’Connell announced the decision during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said Scott was in a group that was ordered to disperse but failed to do so. Police said members of the group damaged multiple buildings, including setting fire to a library. The Democratic lawmaker had called the charges “ludicrous.”