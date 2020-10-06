EU unveils 9 billion euro investment plan for the Balkans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will invest up to 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in the Western Balkans to help develop transport and energy infrastructure and spur economic growth and employment in six countries of the volatile region. The funds will be invested in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia from 2021-2027. The countries have ambitions to join the EU and the funds will help bring their economies into line with the bloc’s standards. But Brussels expects the Balkans countries to forge ahead with political and economic reforms to get the money.