EU program spots largest ozone hole over Antarctica in years

GENEVA (AP) — The European Union’s Earth observation program says the ozone hole over Antarctica has swelled to its largest size and deepest level in years. Experts at the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service say a strong, stable and cold polar vortex has driven the expansion, and have called for greater international efforts to ensure countries abide by an international accord to phase out use of ozone-depleting chemicals. Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the service, said in a statement that the ozone hole was “definitely” among the largest in the last 15 years. Ozone depletion over the Antarctic continent was first noticed in 1985.