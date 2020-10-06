EU lashes out at Turkey over rule of law, rights, freedoms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it sees no reason to speed up membership talks with Turkey. In a scathing report, the EU’s executive arm on Tuesday criticized the country for failing to uphold democratic standards, protect the independence of its courts and combat corruption. Turkey began membership talks in 2005 but they have remained at a standstill in recent years. Indeed tensions with Ankara have mounted since over its disputed energy exploration in parts of the Mediterranean and its role in conflicts in Syria and Libya. EU leaders agreed in 2018 that no new chapters in Turkey’s accession talks should be opened or closed and the commission says Tuesday’s report “confirms that the underlying facts leading to this assessment still hold.”