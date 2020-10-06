Eddie Van Halen dies following cancer battle

Legendary guitar player Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday, according to his son. He was 65.

Wolfgang Van Halen announced his father’s passing in a Twitter post. He wrote the following message:

I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t know think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

TMZ reported Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica. The report stated Van Halen had been battling throat cancer over the past decade.

According to the TMZ report, the cancer moved to Van Halen’s brain and other organs.

The 65 year old was the lead guitarist and co-founder of the highly-successful rock band, Van Halen.

The band was started in 1972 with his brother, Alex Van Halen, along with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony.

Van Halen went on to sell over 75 million albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.