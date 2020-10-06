Duterte suspected extrajudicial killings in drug crackdown

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says that like his fierce critics, he also suspects extrajudicial killings may have happened under his drug crackdown. He said in televised remarks that he once inquired into the brutal deaths and was told some drug dealers may have been killed due to rivalry among syndicates or for stealing drug money. More than 5,800 suspects have been killed and 256,000 arrested since Duterte launched his bloody crackdown after taking office in mid-2016. Human rights groups have alleged many of the killings were rub-outs but Duterte and the police said most were suspects gunned down when they fought back. Many Western governments have called for an independent investigation into the killings.