Democrats call for Congress to rein in, break up Big Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Big Tech, possibly forcing Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to break up their businesses, while making it harder for them to acquire others and imposing new rules to safeguard competition. The proposals in a report issued Tuesday follow an investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel into the companies’ market dominance. Those kinds of forced breakups through a legislative overhaul would be a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry that has come under intensifying scrutiny over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.