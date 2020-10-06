Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the Justice Department to provide any missing materials from a questionnaire completed by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett signed a 2006 newspaper ad sponsored by an anti-abortion group in which she said she opposed “abortion on demand” and defended “the right to life from fertilization to the end of natural life.”

The ad was not included in materials Barrett provided to the Judiciary Committee for her pending Supreme Court nomination nor for her 2017 nomination as a federal appeals court judge.

Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

