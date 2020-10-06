D.C. Everest School District launces COVID-19 dashboard

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The D.C. Everest School District has launched a COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard shows COVID-19 numbers across the district in elementary schools, secondary schools, and other district buildings.

"We felt that this was a better way to continuously give them up to date information it is populated regularly so that the information parents can see at any given time is up to date," said Jeff Lindell who is the director of student services for the district.

As of Tuesday afternoon the dashboard shows 2 active staff cases, 7 active student cases. There have been 29 cases total as of September 1.

It is updated hourly.

The dashboard can be viewed here.