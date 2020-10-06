Cranberry harvest in full swing, yield could be lower this season

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cranberries are a seasonal staple of Wisconsin's history. Native Americans harvested the floating red fruit for centuries before the berries went commercial in the 1800s, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Today, they put food on the table for growers like Rocky Biegel. "We are fourth-generation cranberry growers, I worked for my father in law when I was in High School," said Biegel. "It's a very enjoyable way to live."

Rochelle Biegel-Hoffman and her husband Rocky own Dempze Cranberry Co. in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

They say their product could be down by ten to twenty percent this year. "I would say as a whole I think Wisconsin is going to be down this year," said Biegel.

But the harvest isn't over yet, said Isaac Zarecki of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

"They're just estimates," said Zarecki. "We really have a hard time knowing exactly what's going to happen until the last trucks take the cranberries to the recieving station in November."

Just like the water used to harvest these symbols of the fall, the seasons ebb and flow.

"We might have an average year or a down year," said Rochelle Biegel-Hoffman. "but Wisconsin is [still] the leader not only in the nation but also the world in production of cranberries."