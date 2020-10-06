Court: Wisconsin Republicans have standing in absentee case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Republican legislators have standing to appeal a federal ruling that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots in the battleground state. GOP legislators have asked the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a ruling extending the deadline for getting absentee ballots to clerks by six days. The appellate court responded by asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether the Legislature can represent the state’s interests in the case. The court ruled 4-3 on Tuesday that lawmakers do indeed have an interest in upholding state laws. It’s now up to the 7th Circuit to decide whether to review the case.