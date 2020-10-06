Congressman Ron Kind speaks out ahead of November election

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Congressman Ron Kind has held the office of representative of the third congressional district for over 20 years now.

He says now more than ever, Wisconsin needs politicians who will listen and learn about the issues at hand.

"You have to be a good listener," he said.

Kind said he's been inspired by conversations with people in the district to create policies that reflect Wisconsin values.

"Some of the best ideas that I take with me to Washington are home grown Wisconsin values that I hear from people back home," he said.

This upcoming election, he said his focus is on rebuilding, both the state of healthcare, as well as the economy as it has been affected by the pandemic.

"We're going to have a hard time safely returning those kids to the classroom until we defeat this virus," Kind said.

Key to this, he said, is making sure people have access to programs like social security and Medicaid, and making sure people with pre-existing conditions are protected.

"I'm going to do everything I can to maintain those protections for Wisconsonites here," Kind said.

Kind argues he's best for the job because he is able to maintain independence from party politics.

"I've been consistently rated as one of the most independent members of congress because I've been willing to stand up to powerful special interests, and the political leadership in both parties when I disagree with them," Kind said.

He said he's honored to have served the people of the district, and hopes to continue to do so.

"It's a great honor for me to represent my home area, the place where I was born and raised," Kind said.