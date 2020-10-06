Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Bills keep top 4 spots in Pro32

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are the top four teams in the latest AP Pro32 poll. That’s the same as last week. All four teams are 4-0. The Baltimore Ravens slipped a spot to round out the top five. Next are the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 6 and the Tennessee Titans at No. 7. Those teams had been scheduled to play each other last week but the game was postponed because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.