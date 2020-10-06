 Skip to Content

Bluejays and Warriors pick up wins against Wausau East, along with other area sports score

News

Here's a look at the high school sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Oct. 6th.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Merrill 3 Wausau East 0
  • Three Lakes 3 Wabeno/Laona 0
  • Antigo 3 Rhinelander 0
  • Mosinee 3 Northland Pines 0
  • Wisconsin Rapids 3 Wausau West 1
  • Medford 3 Lakeland 0
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Amherst 2

BOYS SOCCER

  • D.C. Everest 1 Marshfield 1
  • Rhinelander 2 Mosinee 1
  • Wausau West 8 Wausau East 0
  • Northland Pines 3 Lakeland 2

GIRLS SECTIONAL GOLF

  • Jasmine Yang from Wausau West qualified for State by shooting an 83

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • Marshfield 120 Merrill 36
  • Wausau West 86 Wisconsin Rapids 83

Alex Stewart

