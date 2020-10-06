Bluejays and Warriors pick up wins against Wausau East, along with other area sports score
Here's a look at the high school sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Oct. 6th.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Merrill 3 Wausau East 0
- Three Lakes 3 Wabeno/Laona 0
- Antigo 3 Rhinelander 0
- Mosinee 3 Northland Pines 0
- Wisconsin Rapids 3 Wausau West 1
- Medford 3 Lakeland 0
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Amherst 2
BOYS SOCCER
- D.C. Everest 1 Marshfield 1
- Rhinelander 2 Mosinee 1
- Wausau West 8 Wausau East 0
- Northland Pines 3 Lakeland 2
GIRLS SECTIONAL GOLF
- Jasmine Yang from Wausau West qualified for State by shooting an 83
GIRLS SWIMMING
- Marshfield 120 Merrill 36
- Wausau West 86 Wisconsin Rapids 83