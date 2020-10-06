Bluejays and Warriors pick up wins against Wausau East, along with other area sports score

Here's a look at the high school sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Oct. 6th.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Merrill 3 Wausau East 0

Three Lakes 3 Wabeno/Laona 0

Antigo 3 Rhinelander 0

Mosinee 3 Northland Pines 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3 Wausau West 1

Medford 3 Lakeland 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Amherst 2

BOYS SOCCER

D.C. Everest 1 Marshfield 1

Rhinelander 2 Mosinee 1

Wausau West 8 Wausau East 0

Northland Pines 3 Lakeland 2

GIRLS SECTIONAL GOLF

Jasmine Yang from Wausau West qualified for State by shooting an 83

GIRLS SWIMMING