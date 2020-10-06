Battered by 1st wave, Madrid hospital staff blench at 2nd

TORREJÓN DE ARDOZ, Spain (AP) — Hospitals and their workers have been stretched to their limits again in Madrid, where the surging number of COVID-19 patients in September forced an expansion of critical care beds into gymnasiums and surgery rooms. But as the number of incoming patients started to ease last week, health professionals are dismayed at what they see as official acceptance of a situation that is far from normal. Spain leads European charts in the second wave of the pandemic with more than 825,000 infections and at least 32,000 confirmed deaths.