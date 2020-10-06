Aide: Noem has no plans to get tested despite Trump event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back out to campaign for the president this week even though she attended a fundraiser with him shortly before he tested positive. Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said Tuesday that she has “no plans to get tested in the immediate future” because she has not been in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19. Noem tested negative the day before last Wednesday’s fundraiser in Minnesota. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive led to a flurry of testing by politicians who spent time with him recently.