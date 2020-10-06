After 6 months stranded, Easter Islanders will return home

RUSSELL, New Zealand (AP) — About 25 residents from remote Easter Island who have been stranded far from their loved ones for more than six months because of the coronavirus will finally be able to return home this week on a French military plane. The group has been stranded on Tahiti in French Polynesia. They got stuck when the virus swept across the globe and their flights back home on LATAM airlines were canceled. A second group of about 15 Tahitians have also been stranded on Easter Island. French authorities say they will use an Airbus turboprop Atlas plane to repatriate both groups.