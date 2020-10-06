5 questions as Pence and Harris prepare for debate faceoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris meet on the debate stage for the first and only time Wednesday night in Utah. While history suggests that the candidates will be cautious, fireworks are possible this time. Vice presidential debates rarely move the needle in significant ways during a presidential election. But with President Donald Trump recovering from the coronavirus and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, trying to become the oldest president in U.S. history, the stakes are higher this time. There are also questions about whether the debate will be safe. Pence attended a “superspreader” event that infected at least eight attendees. He has tested negative since then.