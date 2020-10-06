18 more dead, 108 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 108 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Of those 18 reported deaths, eight are from Central Wisconsin counties.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 9,539 new negative tests and 2,020 positive tests.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 18 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease to 1,399 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 110,110, or 80.7 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 80 percent of their hospital beds overall. There currently are 782 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 204 of them in the ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.