Wisconsin National Guard conducting night flights

(WAOW)— The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National guard is conducting evening training flights.

The National Guard lists two periods in which the training will occur:

Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8.

Tuesday, October 13, through Thursday, October 15.

The National Guard says that during this time residents may see or hear F-16 jets taking off or landing until approximately 10 pm. They say pilots are following paths designed to minimize noise.