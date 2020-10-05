What we know and what we don’t about Trump’s COVID illness
President Donald Trump’s release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and return to the White House make one thing clear: The president wants to get his battle with COVID-19 behind him as his reelection campaign draws to a close. Little else about the situation is certain, however. Trump’s doctors withheld information about the president’s lung scans, saying Trump had not agreed to waive patient-doctor confidentiality. White House officials have yet to describe what steps they are taking to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in the president’s circle. They’re also not detailing any measures to protect staffers in the White House residence from infection by the president.