US court: Iran owes $1.4B over ex-FBI agent presumed dead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered Iran to pay $1.45 billion to the family of a former FBI agent believed to have been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic while on an unauthorized CIA mission to an Iranian island in 2007. The judgment comes after Robert Levinson’s family and the U.S. government now believe he died in the Iranian government’s custody. That’s something long denied by Tehran though officials over time have offered contradictory accounts about what happened to him on Kish Island. Tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran amid President Donald Trump’s maximalist pressure campaign over Tehran’s nuclear program.