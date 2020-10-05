UNH prof accused of posing as immigrant woman on Twitter

A white University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has been accused of posing as an immigrant woman of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments on the fake account and attack users who supported racial justice and other progressive causes. The university has not named the professor whom it said was being investigated related to allegations on social media. A spokesperson said Friday that the person “is on leave and not in the classroom.” Several people who have reviewed the account before it was taken down last week said it routinely posted racist, sexist and transphobic comments and images.