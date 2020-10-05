Two area school districts move to virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Both Crandon and Athens School districts are switching to virtual learning following a rise of COVID-19 cases in their schools and communities.

Both districts said they are planning for an Oct. 19 return to in-person learning.

The Crandon district said it's working to help families make the transition as smooth as possible.

On Monday, Crandon students were able to pick up material and devices from their schools. Families can also access a hot spot at the middle school and high school parking lot.

If you plan on using a hot spot, Director of Curriculum Ryan Ourada said, "We ask that individual stay in their vehicles and if they're unable to, social distance as well as wear masks."

More details about virtual learning and resources at the Crandon School district can be found here.

If families in the district have any questions or technology issues, they can contact their respective schools.