Trump to be discharged from hospital later today

BETHESDA, Md. (WKOW) — President Trump is expected to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center today at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

In a Tweet, the president wrote," I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

He will return to the White House for the first time since Friday, where First Lady Melania Trump also is recovering from the virus.

On Sunday, Trump left his hospital suite for a brief ride in a motorcade Sunday.

Well-wishers outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center cheered as Trump’s black SUV passed. The ride came even as Trump declared in a video a newfound appreciation for the seriousness of the virus, stating that “I get it.”

While Trump’s doctors on Sunday said that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that he’s taken a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and the President's medical team is expected to give an update on the President from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 2 pm. News 9 viewers can watch the update live on News 9 WAOW's Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.