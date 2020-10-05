Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gamma has stalled just north of the Yucatan Peninsula after lashing Mexico’s resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds. Gamma drenched the states of Tabasco and Chiapas with a deluge that killed at least 6 people and forced thousands from their homes, and forecasters expect more flash flooding from up to 8 more inches of rain. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Delta has formed, and is expected to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba on a path that could eventually reach the U.S. Gulf Coast. Delta is intensifying and is expected to hit the Cayman Islands Monday before becoming a hurricane as it approaches western Cuba on Tuesday.