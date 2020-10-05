Tracking Tropical Storm Delta

Tropical Storm Delta in the western Caribbean Ocean Monday should become a hurricane Tuesday as it tracks northwest. In fact the National Hurricane Center believes it could become a major hurricane, category 3, as it moves up into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. It is then projected to eventually threaten the Gulf Coast of the United States by Thursday night and Friday. At this time Louisiana is the most likely target for landfall. If it goes as planned it would be the first landfalling greek-lettered hurricane in the United States on record. Damaging wind, storm surge, and very heavy rainfall are all expected as it moves into the Gulf Coast. It is currently predicted to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane in the United States.

As of Monday evening hurricane warnings for issued for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula as well as western Cuba. Stay tuned for updates if you have any interests in that entire region.