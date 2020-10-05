Syrians linked to IS will be allowed to leave sprawling camp

BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish official says the Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria will allow Syrian citizens to leave a sprawling camp that houses tens of thousands of women and children, many of them linked to the Islamic State group. Most of the detainees at al-Hol camp are Syrian and Iraqi women and children. Another highly secured tent settlement that is part of the camp is known as the Annex and is home to some 10,000 hard-line IS supporters from other countries. The sprawling and overpopulated camp is home to some 65,000 people and has been a burden to the Kurdish-led U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish police who are in charge of security at the facility.