Stevens Point ‘ding dong ditch’ event delivers Halloween treats, supports non profit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— The Stevens Point Rotary Club wants to bring Halloween to the doors of community members through a "ding dong ditch" event.

The Rotary Club is partnering with UWSP Habitat for Humanity Club to bring plastic pumpkins filled with treats to homes throughout Portage Co. Habitat "gremlins" deliver pumpkins filled with candies, stickers, pencils and more.

“COVID has certainly changed Halloween this year,” said Rotary Club of Stevens Point President, Dave Acaley, “this is our way of keeping the day fun and giving back to Stevens Point Area residents.”

Pumpkin delivery varies by quantity:

One pumpkin is $10

Two pumpkins are $18

Three pumpkins are $25

Four pumpkins are $32

Community members can order pumpkins online, and all proceeds benefit the local Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club of Stevens Point Scholarship Fund. The deadline to order pumpkins is October 20, 2020.

The ding dong ditch event replaces the annual Rose Sale. According to the Rotary Club, over 180 pumpkins have already been ordered.

More information on the event can be found at the Rotary Club of Stevens Point Facebook page.