Report: Chris Christie ‘knocked back,’ ‘not knocked down’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Star Ledger says former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is “knocked back” but “not knocked down,” while hospitalized with the coronavirus. The newspaper’s columnist Tom Moran reported Monday he spoke to the former GOP governor for 10 minutes. Christie sounded raspy, but didn’t want to talk about details about his health or his treatment, according to the article. The paper reported that Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma.