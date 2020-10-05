Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — Large crowds of people have gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan’s capital to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying. Local media estimate that about 4,000 people took part in Monday’s rally in Bishkek, the country’s capital. Smaller protests also took place in two other Kyrgyz cities. Preliminary results of the Sunday election, reported Monday evening by local media, showed that only five parties out of 16 featured on the ballot won seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.