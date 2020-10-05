President Trump leaves hospital, exhorts nation don’t fear virus

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) -- President Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where for three days he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

Wearing a mask and stepping gingerly, Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House. Trump, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.