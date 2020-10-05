 Skip to Content

Pakistani police say gunmen kill minority Ahmadi professor

11:29 am

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a Muslim Pakistani professor has shot and killed another professor from the Ahmadi minority in the northwestern city of Peshawar, a day after the two allegedly had a heated discussion over a religious matter. Police say the attacker, identified as Professor Farooq Maad, and another gunman opened fire Monday on the car of Professor Naeem Khattak as he was driving to his college. A police official said Khattak belonged to the Ahmadi faith, which was established in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe was a prophet. 

Associated Press

